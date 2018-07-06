Belgium prepares for World Cup semifinal clash vs France

Moscow, July 9 (IANS) The Belgian national team went through a training session on Monday in preparation for its 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal clash against one of its biggest rivals: France.

Belgium’s head coach Roberto Martinez led the practice held at Guchkovo Stadium in Moscow, in which midfielder Axel Witsel, forward Eden Hazard and winger Yannick Carrasco participated among other players, reports Efe.

The team went undefeated with three straight victories over Panama, Tunisia and England in the group stage then advanced through to the semi-finals with victories over Japan and Brazil.

Belgium and France are set to square off on Tuesday at St. Petersburg Stadium.

–IANS

kk/