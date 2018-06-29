Belgium rally to edge past Japan 3-2 in thrilling clash

Rostov, July 3 (IANS) Belgium underlined their strength and depth in quality by coming back from two goals to beat a spirited Japan 3-2 and fix a quarterfinal date with Brazil in a rip-roaring round of 16 FIFA World Cup game here on Monday.

Genki Haraguchi (48th) and Takashi Inui (52nd) gave Japan a shock 2-0 lead in the space of four second-half minutes but Jan Vertonghen (69th), substitutes Marouane Fellaini (74th) and Nacer Chadli (90+4) swung the tie dramatically in Belgium’s favour in theatrical fashion.

Belgium will now take on Brazil on July 6 in Kazan.

