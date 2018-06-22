Belgium top Group G

Kaliningrad (Russia), June 29 (IANS) Belgium topped Group G after beating England 1-0 here on Thursday in a clash between teams who had already qualified for the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals.

Adnan Januzaj’s 51st minute strike proved to be the difference between the teams who were playing their third and final Group G game.

With this win, Belgium took their points tally to nine, while England have six points as they finished top-two in this group to enter the second round.

In the next round, Belgium will meet Japan, while England will take on Colombia.

In Saransk, Tunisia defeated Panama 2-1 in the other game of the group to finish third with three points from three games. Tunisia and debutants Panama are eliminated from the tournament.

–IANS

