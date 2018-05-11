Believe in entertaining people through commercial stuff: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in an item number titled “Chumme mein chavanprash” along with his cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor in “Bhavesh Joshi”, says doing energetic songs gives him a high as he believes in entertaining people through “commercial stuff”.

“It’s a big high for me as an actor to do such super energetic songs. I believe in entertaining people through commercial stuff. I feel nice when they enjoy a song or film and feel it is full paisa vasool (worth every penny) for them,” Arjun said in a statement.

“Chumme Mein Chavanprash” is a promotional music video for Harshvardhan’s film.

On the concept of the song, Arjun said: “It’s ‘Fight Club’ meets ‘Blade Runner’ meets ‘Madmax’ meets ‘Chikni Chameli’. It’s just insane. It’s a proper male item song after years and I hate using the word ‘item’ but this truly is an item. The set-up is the item.”

This will be the first time Arjun and Harshvardhan would be seen sharing screen space together.

On working with his cousin, he said: “It was an amazing experience being on set with Harsh. I truly enjoyed watching him play Bhavesh in front of me. He had to be in his character — he has to stay honest and stay good. But I on the other hand, was able to be myself and have lots of fun.

“I got to be a goofy older brother entertaining him, showing him how I function and he showed me how he works.”

Arjun, 32, said that it was nice to have a camaraderie on a film set and to be able to take their relationship forward.

“I felt very proud watching him in person on camera. He is very sure of his craft,” Arjun added.

Presented by Eros International and Phantom, “Bhavesh Joshi” is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is slated to release on May 25.

–IANS

