Belkin unveils new wireless charging pad for iPhones

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) US-based mobile accessories manufacturer Belkin has unveiled a new “Boost Up” wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X with its latest “Qi” technology.

Priced at Rs 6,999, the wireless charger will be available on Amazon and Apple resellers from April 30, the company said in a statement.

“With the new ‘Boost Up’ wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, we deliver the best cable-free and convenient charging solution for users,” said Steve Malony, General Manager, Vice President, Belkin.

The device is also able to charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices.

Belkin conducted a wireless global consumer insights study earlier this year to understand charging behaviour and purchasing preferences of users while designing the product.

The company developed its first products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc — Apple’s first portable computer — to a printer.

