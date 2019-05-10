Bella Thorne to star in horror movie ‘Friendship Game’

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Actress Bella Thorne will star in science-fiction horror movie “The Friendship Game”.

The film will be directed by Scooter Corkle, who will be helming it from a script by Damien Ober.

Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films is the producer. CAA and Tannaz Anisi’s 13 Films are launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens on May 14. Its production will start in August in Vancouver, reports variety.com.

“The Friendship Game” follows a group of teenagers in a small town as they come across a strange object that tests their loyalties to each other with increasingly destructive consequences the deeper into the game they go.

