Bellerin can be one of the best at Arsenal, says Lauren

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Former Arsenal defender Lauren on Thursday said Hector Bellerin can become one of the best defenders in the football world.

“I think Hector is world class. He’s still young and we don’t have to inflate his head, but he’s a very, very good player,” Lauren told Arsenal’s official website.

The 21-year-old Bellerin emerged as one of the Gunners’ best players over the last two years and was recently rewarded with a six-year contract renewal.

“If he carries on that way, he will become one of the best right-backs in the world, definitely.”

Lauren made more than 240 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s team between 2000 and 2006, winning two English Premier League (EPL) titles and three Football Association (FA) Cups.

–IANS

