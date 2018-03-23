Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus ‘still together’

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are “very much still together”, but they don’t want to “rush anything” in their relationship.

They were seen together in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Affleck has been training for his new film Triple Frontier.

Dressed casually in workout clothes, the two looked at each other and held hands after a breakfast date, reports people.com.

The actor, 45, who recently showed off a giant tattoo on his back, and the “Saturday Night Live” producer, 37, are “very much still together”, said a source.

Another source said the couple is “not rushing anything”, but they “enjoy each other’s company” and “are in a committed relationship”.

Meanwhile, Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are continuing to “work hard at being respectful to each other and are good parents”, the second source added.

Despite their split, the stars have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5.

Affleck and Garner, 45, separated in 2015 and filed for divorce in April.

