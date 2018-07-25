Ben Affleck looking for family friendly role

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Actor Ben Affleck wants to take on more roles in family films.

According to a report in OK! magazine, he wants family friendly role because he wants his children to see his work, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 45-year-old actor’s filmography includes many adult dramas and thrillers, such as “Good Will Hunting”, “Gone Girl” and “The Accountant”. It has only been his performances as Batman in the DC Universe films which have been suitable for his children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“He’s searching for a role in a fun, PG movie … He wants to be his kids’ hero … Ben’s kids love old Disney movies like ‘The Absent-Minded Professor’, so he’d love to do a remake of one of those,” said a source.

Affleck raises his children with his former wife and actress Jennifer Garner.

–IANS

sug/