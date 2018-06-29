Benefits of feeding dogs right during monsoon

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Hair shedding, immunity issues or an infection — the answer to these problems faced by your dog can be found in their diet, say experts.

Chandrakanta Padhi, Purina Pet Expert, and Vinod Sharma, Veterinary Surgeon, Training from RSPCA (UK) and Zurich Veterinary College, suggest a few dietary tips and tricks to take care of your pet this monsoon:

* Fighting infections: Diet is the one of the most important elements to solve the underlying problem of yeast build up and its resulting infections throughout a dog’s body.

One of the symptoms is excessive itching, in case such symptoms persist consult your vet. Add balanced fibrous food to your dog’s diet to ensure regular bowel movements, which in the rainy season can be a blessing as the exposure to outdoors can be restricted. You can try to engage your dog in some indoor exercises to prevent weight gain.

* Building immunity: A dog’s diet is the foundation of building good immunity. Every dog’s requirement for nutrition is different. For instance, a large sized adult dog’s nutritional needs vary from that of a small sized adult dog. An ideal wholesome meal should contain Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids as they have important immune and anti-inflammatory functions that contribute to a dog’s health and vitality. Your dog’s meal should contain these nutrients.

* Taking care of your puppy: New born pups are the most susceptible to infections. There is an ‘Immunity Gap’ when they wean off their mother’s milk and this is an extremely crucial time to ensure that they are fed a diet which has been carefully designed to deal with the situation.

To bridge this gap, it is imperative to feed them the optimal pet food which contains colostrum. Since, colostrum is first milk produced by the mother immediately after giving birth, it is highly important for newborn pups. Colostrum can also be found as a special ingredient in select packaged pet foods. Pet food fortified with colostrum is proven to enhance immune response in pups for an overall promotion of their digestive and immune health and response to vaccination.

* Avoid hair shedding: A pet’s coat is the reflection of its health and the food that it consumes. A shiny and healthy coat is the result of optimal nutrition which is a key to a dog’s general well-being. Provide your dog with high quality diet with digestible protein sources. Foods with Omega 3 fatty acids also play an important role in promoting a healthy coat with minimal shedding.

* What to avoid this season: It is quite common for pet owners to feed their pets with whatever is on their plate or the leftovers. Avoid raw meat, raw chicken, excessive fibrous vegetables and raw or cooked bones. It is essential to follow a particular diet plan and a close watch should be kept on a dog’s health when switching food habits.

