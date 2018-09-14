Benegal’s personal collection of 2500 books unveiled

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Shyam Benegals personal collection of about 2500 books was unveiled by the veteran filmmaker and was donated to Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here on Sunday.

Unveiled at Kala Nidhi, the IGNCA’s reference library, the collection comprises books on arts, history, literature, theatre and cinema. One important book in the collection is “Battles of the Indian Mutiny” by Michael Edwardes.

At the inaugural session, Benegal said: “I am fascinated by books. Today, you can read books in the laptop or Kindle but you can’t feel it, you can’t smell it.”

–IANS

dc/nn/vm