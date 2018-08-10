Benfica edge Guimaraes 3-2 on Pizzi hat trick

Lisbon, Aug 11 (IANS) Pizzi scored thrice here to power Benfica to a 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the kickoff of the 2018-2019 Primeira Liga football season.

On Friday, the Portugal international put the hosts up 1-0 in the 10th minute, reports Efe.

Facundo Ferreyra failed from the penalty spot for Benfica minutes later, but Pizzi completed the hat trick with goals in the 30th and 38th minutes to give the Lisbon club a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

Guimaraes sprung to life in the final third of the match, giving some anxious moments to the crowd at Estadio da Luz.

Andre scored in the 76th minute and Guillermo Celis got a goal five minutes later to narrow the deficit to 3-2, but Benfica hung on to win.

