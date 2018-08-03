Bengal artistes remember Kishore Kumar on his 89th birth anniversary

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) Legendary playback singer-actor Kishore Kumar holds a special place in the hearts of eminent artistes of West Bengal who paid rich tributes to him on Saturday on his 89th birth anniversary.

Talking about the iconic songs of the legend that he has sung for the superstars, director Shoojit Sircar said: “Kishore Kumar has given backup to most of the superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Devanad, Rishi Kapoor and even Amitabh Bachchan. Even Jitendra’s best films have Kishore Kumar’s songs in them.”

According to a social media post of the Bengali superstar Prasenjit Chatterji, Kishore Kumar is the man whose music sense, voice and acting is an inspiration for many. He is an intrinsic part of the Indian life and character.

Pouring her heart in Facebook, National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta wrote: “My solemn homage to the singing legend Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary. His melodious songs will always be alive in our hearts.”

Playback-singer-turned Union Minister Babul Supriyo wished the iconic personality by posting a cute video with his little daughter, singing Kumar’s popular composition, “Ek ladki bheegi-bhaagi si…”.

“Happy Birthday Kishore Dada from Naina & Babul Supriyo, PS: I used to celebrate Kishore Kumar songs the SAME way with my elder Daughter Sharmilee – she sings them on stage with me now,” Supriyo captioned his tweet.

Renowned playback Singers Amit Kumar, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sudesh Bhosle, Vinod Rathod, Usha Uthup and Anuradha Paudwal got together for a musical extravaganza and observed the singer’s birth anniversary with great pomp and show at the Science City Auditorium in Kolkata.

Several other city-based singers and directors celebrated their Kishore Da’s birthday with due respect, love and by singing his beautiful renditions.

–IANS

