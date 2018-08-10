Bengal BJP alleges constant attack by Trinamool, threatens to retaliate

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) West Bengal BJP leadership on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of conducting large scale violence and vandalism against their workers across Bengal since their President Amit Shah’s rally here on Saturday and warned that the situation would go “out of hands if BJP activists start retaliating”.

Leaders of the saffron outfit also warned the state administration of dire consequences if the attack on their workers and party offices were not stopped immediately.

“There have been constant attacks on the BJP activists since Saturday evening. The buses carrying our workers on their way back from Amit ji’s rally were attacked by the goons of Trinamool Congress near North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat and Basirhat. Nearly eight of our party offices in south 24 Parganas district have been vandalised since midnight,” BJP state General Secretary Sayantan Basu told the media.

“Trinamool is instigating violence. If the BJP activists start retaliating and torch their party offices, the situation would go out of hand. Hence I request the state administration to take immediate action so that none of our party offices or activists is attacked,” he warned.

Without naming Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Basu said the extent of violence on the BJP workers was highest in his constituency area.

“Most of the attacks were conducted in South 24 Pargana district’s Budge Budge, Magrahat, Diamond Harbour area where a certain Trinamool Congress leader known as their ‘yubaraj’ (prince) is the sitting MP,” he alleged.

The BJP leader also accused the Bengal government of using its police force to capture a number of Gram Panchayat seats by intimidating the their workers and arresting them in false cases.

“10 of our party activists from Purulia are being constantly harassed by the police by tagging them in multiple false cases,” Basu said.

“We are planning to move court against such actions by the state police and would also inform the union home ministry about the same,” he added.

–IANS

