Bengal BJP chief blames Mamata for NRS impasse

Kolkata, June 16 (IANS) BJP’s West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the deplorable condition of healthcare services due to the ongoing doctors’ strike and their refusal to visit the state Secretariat.

“Mamata Banerjee said that she waited for the protesting doctors at Nabanna (state Secretariat) but they didn’t turn up. Why will they go? You do not show courtesy to the Prime Minister, President or the Governor, that is why they are not listening. She is responsible for the current situation,” he told reporters.

He said the Chief Minister is not used to giving a patient hearing to anyone and she has closed all doors for dialogue.

“She is facing the situation because of her habit of not listening and unfortunately the common people are facing the brunt,” Ghosh said.

He urged the government to restore the democratic setup of the state.

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments in most government hospitals in the state since Tuesday.

Asked about his stance as an MP, Ghosh said: “I will take steps for overall development of the state. There is a lot scope for the centre but all measure taken by the Central government are opposed by Mamata Banerjee.”

He cited how the Banerjee government opted out from the measures like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Ghosh also rejected Trinamool Congress MP and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s allegation that the BJP was behind the brutal murder of their party worker in Hooghly district.

The BJP does not believe in political violence, he said, adding that it was their party workers who have been subjected to violence and murders.

Abhishek Banerjee, who had visited the family of the killed worker, said: “The accused will not be spared. Neither Dilip Ghosh, nor any leader from Delhi would be able to save them. If Trinamool Congress resorts to revenge politics, these people won’t be traceable. But Mamata Banerjee has taught us peaceful politics.”

–IANS

