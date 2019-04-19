Bengal BJP chief discounts Amartya Sen’s remark

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Thursday took a dig at Noble laureate economist Amartya Sen for terming the performance of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre “abysmal” and “disastrous”.

Ghosh said Sen’s comments had no value as he was “cut-off” from the current Indian society. “Had he said all this while staying here and participating in society building, we would have agreed. But if someone runs away from problems and then give lectures, his words would have no effect on the society, no matter how big a personality he might be,” Ghosh said commenting on one of Sen’s article, published in a newspaper on Thursday.

“I have said this before. I am saying the same thing now and will say it in future as well. The Indian society is not with these people. They are cut off from the society. That’s why they make such lame comments and go away,” he said.

The BJP leader had earlier drawn criticism by terming the renowned Bengali economist as “spineless” and claiming people like Sen “can be purchased and sold”.

In his article, Sen has accused the BJP-led NDA government of increasing the evil grip of caste, moving the country further away from healthcare for all and also said the NDA leaders had made the country much more divisive along communal lines.

–IANS

