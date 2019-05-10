Bengal BJP LS candidate accused of molesting minor girl

Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Friday accused BJP’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha candidate Nilanjan Roy of sexually abusing a minor girl and urged the police to arrest him.

The sate BJP leadership is yet to respond in the matter.

According to the child rights body, Roy was allegedly involved in molesting a 17-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district’s Falta in West Bengal last month.

“He was allegedly involved in molesting a 17-year-old girl on April 26. The girl and her father have lodged a police complaint in the Falta police station following the incident. The girl has also undergone medical test, but police has so far been inactive in the case,” WBCPCR Chairperson Ananya Chakraborty said.

We have received the information about the incident today and have asked the police to immediately arrest the accused as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We have also urged the Election Commission to take necessary steps against the candidate as per EC norms within 24 hours,” she added.

Roy is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress’ sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee in South 24 Parganas district’s Diamond Harbour.

–IANS

