Bengal BJP plans all-party meet to commemorate Vajpayee’s contributions

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) The BJP West Bengal unit plans to hold an all-party meeting this month to commemorate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s contributions to the nation, a BJP leader said on Saturday.

“The meeting may be held towards the month-end, though the date and venue have not been finalised yet,” Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary Rahul Sinha told IANS.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away on August 16 in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

“The condolence meeting aims to remember his invaluable contribution to the country. We will extend invitation to all state political parties and eminent personalities in Kolkata,” Sinha said.

Asked if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Trinamool Congress leaders will attend, Sinha said the details are yet to be confirmed.

–IANS

mgr/tsb/bg