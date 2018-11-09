Bengal BJP’s farmers’ wing to hold march to state assembly

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) West Bengal BJP Kisan Morcha (farmers wing) will stage a march to the state assembly on Novemnber 20 to press for the demands of the farmers, state morcha president Ramkrishna Pal said on Tuesday.

“The farmers in Bengal are struggling to meet their ends. We have already submitted memorandum regarding the demands of the farmers to the state government. We have also given copies of the memorandum to the BDO offices and to the governor. But no action has been taken yet. We have planned a march to state assembly to highlight the demands of the state farmers,” Pal told reporters here.

According to BJP sources, party’s state President Dilip Ghosh and national secretary Suresh Pujari will be present in the rally while the wing’s all-India president Virendra Singh is also expected to attend the programme.

