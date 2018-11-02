Bengal celebrates Diwali with fervour

Kolkata, Nov 7 (IANS) The people of West Bengal on Wednesday plunged into the festive fervour of Diwali celebrations, carrying on with their joyous mood of Kali Puja observed across the state a day ago.

People across the state exchanged sweets and savouries with friends, neighbours and relatives. The festival saw the mingling of sizeable population of non-Bengali communities (Marwari, Gujarati, Bihari) and Bengalis across the state to celebrate Diwali.

After worshiping Goddess Kali till the wee hours on Wednesday, thousands of people visited Kalighat and Dakshineswar Kali temples since morning to offer prayers to the deity.

In preparation for the evening festivities, people were seen drying their stock of crackers outside. Children helped their parents put up glittery decorations in their homes. Rows of earthen lamps dotted entrances and other areas of many homes.

Girls and women showcased their artistic skills through variety of colourful Rangoli (folk art in which patterns are created on the floor using materials such as coloured rice, flour, coloured sand and flower petals) designs.

Youngsters dressed in their best went out with family members and loved ones for pandal hopping.

The festivities have kept the city administration on its toes since Tuesday. Authorities have banned crackers emitting over 90 decibel of sound to control noise pollution.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has urged the residents to observe the norms for a safe Diwali.

