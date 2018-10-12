Bengal celebrates Maha Saptami

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) After a fascinating start, the Durga Puja spirit soared on Tuesday which marked Maha Saptami — day two of the Puja — as thousands of revellers, adorned up in their best, hit the streets of here and across West Bengal.

The day started off with morning prayers, as the rituals commenced with “pran pratistha” where the deity was symbolically endowed with life and invoked in a group of nine plants bunched together — the ‘Navapatrika’.

The “Kola Bou”, a tender banana plant symbolising a bride, was given a river bath amidst drum beats, wrapped in a sari and placed next to the idol of Ganesha.

Through “pran pratistha”, the spirit of Durga as a warrior goddess is awakened, and she starts her battle against the manifestation of all evils in the form of Mahishasura — the buffalo demon.

In accordance with custom, fasting devotees offered flowers to the goddess in obeisance and later gorged on an array of delicacies.

People from the metropolis, the Bengal villages, other parts of India as also various countries walked shoulder to shoulder, paying obeisance to the goddess and watching in awe the colossal marquees – many of them beautiful work of art – on Maha Saptami (the seventh Lunar day).

They danced, whistled, mingled with friends and family, relished the street foods on makeshift stalls, and patiently stood in long queues before the landmark marquees. Even a brief spell of rain failed to dampen their spirit.

The five-day carnival is the biggest annual event in this part of the world as roads are choked with human traffic throughout day and night.

The pujas at the houses of erstwhile zamindar (landowner) families of Hatkhola’s Duttas, the Devs of Shovabazar in North Kolkata and Mullicks of South Kolkata’s Bhowanipore also drew a steady stream of onlookers.

According to Hindu mythology, the festivities and prayers begin with the symbolic arrival of the goddess on earth on the sixth day of the first quarter of the moon and ends on Dashami or the 10th day, which is celebrated across the country as Dussehra.

Traditionally, every pandal has an idol of Goddess Durga depicting her as slaying the demon Mahishasur. She is shown astride a lion and wielding an array of weapons in her arms.

–IANS

bdc/ksk