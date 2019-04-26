Bengal child rights panel approaches CEO

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has approached the Election Commission seeking removal of Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign videos featuring children, an official said on Friday.

The Chairperson of WBCPCR Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty said they had written to the commission after noticing children in small video clips of election campaign made by BJP which was doing rounds on the internet.A

“Yes we have received a complaint and we have brought it to the notice of Election Commission,” Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters here.

Sharing the details of the complaint, Chakraborty said: “One video of 15-20 minutes duration was particularly disturbing as a child was made to say about various schemes of BJP. We had approached the commission and sent reminders. Today they wrote to us about the directions given to the party for taking down the videos from online platforms”.

–IANS

bnd/ssp/prs