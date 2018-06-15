Bengal confectioner sweetens World Cup

Kolkata, June 15 (IANS) Raising a toast to West Bengal’s eternal love for football and sweets, a renowned shop in south Kolkata has made sweatmeat sculptures of superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, as the World Cup got underway on Thursday in Russia.

Besides housing models of the trio who are expected to light up the quadrennial tournament this time, a big replica of the World Cup trophy is also there made of kheer (milk condensed and sweetened by boiling).

Around five kilograms of sweetmeat and four kilograms of kheer have gone into the making of the Cup.

“The models of the three most famous players are made of sweet meat. The World Cup is made of kheer,” Sudip Mullick, owner of Balaram Mullick & Radharam Mullick sweet shop, told IANS.

“Football and sweets are part of Bengalees’ culture. We do this for every big event. Like we will do it for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“We have been doing this since the last two World Cups,” he informed.

There are also sweets in the colours of Brazil and German national flags. But the choice of the flags will change depending on the team performances.

“Whoever plays well, we will make their models as the World Cup progresses,” said Mullick.

While the World Cup replica is priced at Rs 5,000, the other replicas cost R. 7,000.

The sweets in team colours are priced at Rs 30-40. According to the makers, the trophy and sculptures are fully edible.

“There’s a unique connection between sweets and football in Bengal. I am going to buy Brazil coloured sweets as I have always supported them,” said one customer.

There were many customers who took videos and selfies with the sculptures and the World Cup.

“Kolkata is known for its passion for football. This time, every four years, we live in a bubble which is the World Cup. Things like these further tickle our madness,” said a customer.

–IANS

