Bengal Congress activist files complaint against Nawazuddin, Netflix

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) A Congress activist in West Bengal filed a police complaint on Tuesday against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and over-the-top media services provider Netflix, as also the makers of the web series “Sacred Games” for “insulting” and “abusing” former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Kolkata police confirmed it has received a complaint.

“Yes we have received a letter from Congress worker Rajeev Sinha and it has been forwarded to the higher-ups. The letter has objected to the Netflix show using objectionable words against he former Prime Minister, Rajeev Gandhi,” said the officer in charge of Girish Park Police Station in north Kolkata

The letter complains that the show has a scene in which Siddiqui, the protagonist, is seen “abusing our Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi calling him fattu, which translated as pu*** in the subtitle of the show”.

He also accused the makers of the show of “misrepresenting facts during his (Gandhi’s) period (regime)”.

“Along with this the serial also crosses all limits of decency and has taken Indian film industry to a new low,” says the complaint, in an apparent reference to the series – that premiered last week – having extended sex scenes.

The series “Sacred Games” is based on author Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The opening season hits out at the Congress as there are episodes on Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government, and Bofors scandal and Shah Bano cases – that created a storm during Rajiv Gandhi’s rule.

