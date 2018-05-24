Bengal Congress chief surprised over Pranab’s decision to attend RSS meet

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Expressing surprise over former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend a RSS event, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday said he was unable to relate the visit with Mukherjee’s previous comments against the Sangh Parivar and other Hindutva forces.

“My question is does he (Mukherjee) think his previous comments against RSS were wrong?

“We remember how Pranab Mukherjee as a senior leader of the Congress had come down heavily on RSS as a communal and a divisive organisation,” he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) invited Mukherjee to be the chief guest at the concluding function of “Tritiya Varsh Varg” or third-year course and address the swayamsevaks’ at its Nagpur headquarters on June 7.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the main speaker.

According to an RSS functionary, the former President has accepted the invitation.

“I am surprised to hear about Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend RSS’s function in Nagpur. Just like any other Congressman, I am really astonished too,” Chowdhury said.

“I can’t say what prompted him to take such a decision,” said Chowdhury, who has shared a long association with Mukherjee.

