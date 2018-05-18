Bengal Congress criticises BJP’s ‘power grab’ in Karnataka

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) Welcoming the development in Karnataka in favour of the Congress-JDS combine, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday took a dig at the BJP for its attempt to “grab power” in the southern state “undemocratically”.

“What happened after the result of Karnataka election was most unwanted and what has happened now is win of democracy,” he said while welcomingthe resignation of the-newly appointed Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa ahead of the trust vote.

“The ruling party in the centre wanted to grab power in Karnataka undemocratically,” he said but congratulated their elected members in Karnataka Assembly for showing “absolute loyalty” to their respective parties “despite provocation”.

Condemning the “game plan” of the BJP, the state Youth Congress demonstrated a protest before the Raj Bhavan here, accusing it of horse trading.

–IANS

bdc/vd