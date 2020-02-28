Bengal Congress demands Adhir’s security be upgraded

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) Decrying violence at the Delhi residence of senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the West Bengal party unit here on Tuesday demanded upgrade of his security and said it would observe statewide condemnation day on Wednesday against it.

“I strongly decry the vandalism of Chowdhury’s residence. The cowardly act was perpetrated as a revenge for the way he has raised his voice against the Delhi riots,” state Congress chief Somen Mitra said in a statement.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Mitra said the law and order situation in Delhi was such that miscreants could freely attack even the residence of the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech at a BJP rally, here on Sunday, Mitra said while he was talking of forming the government in Bengal, “he was unable to gave any assurance to the people of the country about the terrifying situation in the national capital”.

In a tweet, Chowdhury’s office said his Delhi residence was “attacked by miscreants around 5.30 pm today (Tuesday). House staff was also thrashed by miscreants”.

CPI-M politburo member Mohammad Salim also condemned the “cowardly attack on Chowdhury’s residence”. In a tweet, Salim took a dig at the reported Y+ security provided to BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who allegedly gave a hate speech ahead of Delhi riots.

“The man who instigated riots in Delhi has been provided with Y+ security but when the Leader of Opposition demands a discussion over #DelhiRiots, his house is attacked by miscreants,” he said.

