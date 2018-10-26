Bengal Congress holds rally against Rafale deal, demands probe

Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) Protesting against the Centre’s role in the Rafale fighter jet deal, the West Bengal unit of the Congress held a rally in the city on Saturday.

The protest rally was organised by the South Kolkata Youth Congress and the party’s women’s wing at south Kolkata’s Bhawanipore area on Saturday afternoon.

The rallyists carried placards and banners and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of turning the fighter jet deal with France’s Dassault Aviation into a scam.

They also demanded a thorough and independent probe into the matter.

–IANS

mgr/mag/bg