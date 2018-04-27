Bengal CPI-M hits out at renegades

Kolkata, May 4 ( IANS) Criticising the party’s renegades, CPI-M’s West Bengal State Secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Thursday said activists joining the BJP for protection against the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress are committing a mistake.

He alleged both the Trinamool and BJP have understanding in the state.

“Those who are going to BJP and thinking that the ruling party in centre will provide them protection against Trinamool are committing a mistake as the two parties are both sides of the same coin,” Mishra said.

He also alleged the BJP was protecting Trinamool in West Bengal from various scams.

“The violence and terror of Trinamool would not be able to stop us. They are afraid of people’s verdict and that is why it has resorted to violence. But our protest cannot be bulldozed by guns and weapons,” Mishra said.

Protesting against the violence during the ongoing panchayat poll process in the state, the Left parties on Thursday began a two-day long sit-in near the Lenin statue at the Esplanade area.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose also alleged Trinamool was only concentrated to winning the polls by taking away democratic rights of the masses.

