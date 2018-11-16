Bengal determined to curb road accidents: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government is committed to minimising the number of road accidents and its initiatives have already reduced such cases significantly.

Observing the ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’, she said the state campaign ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ has earned the praise of the Supreme Court.

“Today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Our government is committed towards reducing incidents of road accidents in #Bangla. Our #SafeDriveSaveLife campaign has reduced such incidents significantly, earning praise of the Supreme Court.” Banerjee tweeted.

The state government had launched the campaign in 2016 with an objective to develop a “sense of safe driving and responsible road behaviour” among the people in the state.

The “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims” is observed on the third Sunday of November every year in memory of millions of people who died in road accidents.

