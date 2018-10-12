Bengal ensures food security for over 8.5 cr people: Mamata
Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state ensured food security for more than 8.5 crore people through its “Khadya Sathi” scheme.
“Today is #WorldFoodDay. We have ensured the food security of more than 8.5 crore people of #Bangla through Khadya Sathi Scheme,” Banerjee tweeted.
Highlighting the ones who are given special attention she wrote: “Special assistance is also provided to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas, Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers and Toto tribe.”
–IANS
bnd/bdc/ksk