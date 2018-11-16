Bengal Fire Minister Sovan Chatterjee resigns

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) West Bengal Fire and Housing Minister Sovan Chatterjee on Tuesday tendered his resignation from both portfolios, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim will take charge of the ministries for the time being.

“Chatterjee has submitted his resignation as the Minister of Fire and Housing today. His resignation has been accepted. Bobby (Hakim) has been given responsibility to look after both the ministries,” Banerjee told reporters here.

Chatterjee, also the Kolkata Mayor, had previously lost the Environment portfolio to fellow Trinamool Congress leader Subhendu Adhikari a few months back. He was also removed from the position of party’s South 24 Parganas district President.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, he has been asked to resign from the post of city Mayor by Wednesday.

Chatterjee, one of Banerjee’s most trusted lieutenants, reportedly fell from grace after disputes with his wife became public earlier this year.

–IANS

mgr-bdc/mr