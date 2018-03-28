Bengal government advised governor not to visit Durgapur

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Wednesday advised Governor K. N. Tripathi not to visit injured Deputy Commissioner of Police, who got injured in a bomb attack during the violence at a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj.

A statement from the Raj Bhawan said the state government expressed its inability to arrange for adequate security for Tripathi.

The Governor wanted to see for himself the condition of Asansol-Durgapur Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury, said the statement issued by the Governor’s press secretary.

The police officer lost a hand in the bomb attack.

“The state government informed that in view of deployment of police in the area, it will be difficult to provide adequate security to the Governor during the visit,” said the statement.

The government said the situation was tense in the violence-hit region, including the nearby areas of Raniganj and Asansol and it was not “advisable for the Governor to visit Durgapur”.

A clash broke out between two groups centreing a Ram Navmi procession in Raniganj on Monday. A person was allegedly hacked to death while Chowdhury is still critical at the hospital.

–IANS

ssp/ahm/