Bengal government announces Rs 10 cr to Kerala

Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) West Bengal will contribute Rs 10 crore to Kerala as relief fund following the devastating floods, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday.

“My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods. In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” Mamata tweeted.

“We are also ready to extend all other assistance and support that may be needed to tackle the calamity,” she said in another tweet.

–IANS

dm/mag/mr