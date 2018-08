Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday on Friday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on Thursday.

“State government has declared half-day holiday tomorrow for all state government offices, state government undertakings, urban local bodies, government aided institutions, schools, colleges and universities,” an official said on Thursday.

