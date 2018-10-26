Bengal government to build Skywalk near Kalighat temple

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) The West Bengal government is considering construction of a skywalk beside the over two-century old Kalighat Kali temple, one of the city’s landmarks visited by thousands of devotees and tourists every day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

The structure would be similar to the newly built skywalk near another iconic Kali (Bhabatarini) temple at Dakshineswar, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on November 5.

Inaugurating ‘Soujanya’, a guest house for foreign delegates, Banerjee said she has asked chief secretary Malay De to look into the skywalk proposal.

“We have received a proposal for constructing a skywalk near Kalighat Temple. I have asked chief secretary Malay De to go through the proposal and if feasible, we will construct the skywalk. It will be of great help to the people,” Banerjee said.

Kalighat is one of the most revered Hindu religious sites in India. It is regarded as one of the Shakti Peethas(seat of Hindu goddess Shakti or Sati), where the various parts of Sati’s body are said to have fallen, in the course of lord Shiva’s Tandava dance – the celestial dance of destruction.

Scriptures of the 15th and 16th centuries contain reference to the temple, but the present structure was built by the Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family in 1809.

‘Soujanya’, modelled on Hyderabad House in Delhi, is scheduled to be used for accommodating high-level dignitaries such as heads of state and holding industry and diplomatic meetings.

“We will use this venue for specific purposes,” Banerjee said.

Soujanya, named by Banerjee, has a host of facilities such as a community hall, conference room, special rooms for accommodating the Prime Minister or important world leaders and personalities, rest rooms and other required infrastructure.

