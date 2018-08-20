Bengal government to keep eye on publishers after Milkha goof-up

Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) Hot on heels of Farhan Akhtar pointing out an error in a West Bengal school book which depicted him as legendary athlete Milkha Singh, the state government on Tuesday said they will now keep an eye on the private book publishing houses.

The government also said it will take action in cases of wrong information or wrong portrayal of famous personalities in books.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee chaired a meeting with a number of publishers in the city on Tuesday where the decision was taken.

Farhan had tweeted last week that there was a “glaring error” with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh. He mentioned Chatterjee in a tweet.

“I have heard that the publisher responsible for this has already withdrawn copies of the books. But how can they publish such books. I have instructed the administration to hold a probe into it, ” Chatterjee said.

