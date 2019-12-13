Bengal governor on a twitter spree

Kolkata, Dec 18 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar went for a slew of tweets as neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor top police and administrative officials called on him on Tuesday to update on the situation in the state in the backdrop of the volatile protests against the new citizenship law CAA.

The day began with Dhankhar tweeting about a message from Chief Secretary Malay Dey that he, along with director general of police Virendra, would call on him during the day.

“It has been well acknowledged. Will have immense benefit of inputs from them so that all work in synergy to salvage situation in public interest,” the governor’s tweet read.

In a separate tweet, Dhankhar said he was optimistic that his meeting with Banerjee scheduled for Tuesday “will address all her concerns and would also be enlightened by her point of view.

“Dialogue and communication at our level must take precedence as it is quintessence of spirit of Constitution we all follow,” he said.

Dhankhar had summoned the chief minister to the Raj Bhavan on Monday after the DG and the chief secretary did not appear to brief him on the situation in the state.

As the day wore on, the governor took to twitter again tagging the chief minister and informed her that he would not go for a scheduled programme as “I had indicated to the CM to call on me today at a time of her choice and as such required to be at Raj Bhawan.”

Dhankhar’s twitter handle continued to be busy as he let it be known that the Chief Secretary had “indicated that he along with DGP would come at one pm.

“However it was thereafter given out that fresh time will be sought.There is no further word so far. In public interest sometimes patience is virtue and may lead to fruitful way forward. So chosen to wait”.

The “wait” finally spawned “optimism”.

“There is a message from the Chief Secretary that he will now come with the DGP at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) and I have consented. I look forward to this meeting with senior officials with optimism and hope to be briefed so that wholesome way forward takes place,” said Dhankhar in a tweet.

–IANS

ssp/rs