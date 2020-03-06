Bengal govt dismantles check posts for transporting farm produce

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) The West Bengal government has decided to remove all check posts for transport of agricultural products, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

“From April 1, all 109 check posts so far used for transport of agricultural commodities will be removed. There will be no restriction on transport of such products. This will bring relief for a big section of the society,” she told mediapersons at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee said she had heard numerous complaints from small traders that there was a long delay at the check posts which often resulted in the rotting of crops and other agricultural products.

“We have decided on this step to solve this problem and ensure smooth transport of these commodities”.

Banerjee said 22 market-regulated committees operate these check posts. The government would incur revenue losses of almost Rs 200 crore annually for dismantling the check posts.

However, she said that none of the 650 employees at the various check posts would lose their jobs. “They will be employed in the nearest Kisan Mandi (farmer market)”.

