Bengal has maintained peace despite provocations, intolerance: Governor

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) The West Bengal government has remained alert in the face of provocations and intolerance and ensured harmony and peace throughout the state, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said here on Friday in the customary annual address to the assembly.

Describing the eastern state as “very lovable” and “peaceful”, the Governor said his government took “full care” of the masses irrespective of caste, creed and community. “The administration is alert so that harmony and peace is maintained throughout the state in times of provocations and intolerance,” he said in his speech that kickstarted the budget session.

Tripathi’s comments assume significance in the backdrop of violence and allegations of communal trouble in some parts of the state.

Stating the state has been hit because of demonetisation, he said while lakhs of workers lost their livelihood, the small and medium industries sector was adversely affected. “Beedi, jute, tea garden workers, traders, shopkeepers and unorganised sector workers have suffered,” the Governor said towards the start of his address.

He said the state government was apprehensive of a considerable decrease in revenue income due to the demonetisation decision, but maintained it had carried out development work and provided relief to the people notwithstanding the adverse situation.

The opposition Left Front protested in the House when Tripathi began his address, expressing their ire over there being no mention of recent violence in Bhangor, Bolpur and Ausgram.

