Bengal has talent to come on top in entertainment industry: Mamata

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state has the talent pool to emerge as the topper in the entertainment industry despite financial constraints for publicity and marketing.

“We have the talent. Bengal will win Bollywood one day and the world of entertainment will come over here,” she said while addressing an event to commemorate the 38th death anniversary of actor Uttam Kumar.

Banerjee also said the state “may have financial constraints in terms of supporting publicity and marketing fronts” compared to other states.

She said a committee was formed to celebrate 100 years of Bengali cinema, which will screen films round the year.

In another programme, Bengal Governor K.N. Tripathi inaugurated a festival of films featuring movies of Uttam Kumar.

–IANS

