Bengal IPS officer grilled by CBI in Saradha scam case

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) West Bengal IPS officer Arnab Ghosh was on Wednesday grilled for more than nine hours by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore rupee Saradha Chit Fund scam case, a CBI source said.

One of the members of the SIT that initially probed the Saradha scam, Ghosh has been asked to appear again on Thursday.

Ghosh reached the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after fresh summons was issued to him on Tuesday evening. He left in the evening, the CBI source said.

The agency had also summoned former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar but he has sent a letter seeking seven days time.

