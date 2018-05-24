Bengal Maoist arrested in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) Alik Chakraborty, West Bengal’s wanted Maoist leader, was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Thursday in a joint operation by Odisha and West Bengal Police, police said.

The CPI-ML Red Star leader, who had been leading the anti-power grid agitation in Bhangar of West Bengal for the past years, was arrested from a private hospital in the Odisha capital, said police.

Booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Chakraborty has been evading police while organising the movement through his network, said police.

Police said around 70 cases were pending at various police stations in the neighbouring state against Chakraborty.

He was taken to a local police station in Bhubaneswar and would be brought back to West Bengal after seeking a transit remand on Friday.

In Kolkata, an angry CPI-M condemned the government for arresting Chakraborty, and demanded his unconditional release.

“We also demand withdrawal of all false cases, and ask the government to hold purposeful talks with the agitating villagers,” the party said.

