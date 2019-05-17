Bengal Minister in spat with cop over party office location

Cooch Behar (West Bengal), May 22 (IANS) West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh on Wednesday courted controversy by getting involved in an altercation with Cooch Behar’s Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Singh, after police sought to shift a makeshift Trinamool Congress camp office, allegedly being set up within 100 metres from a counter centre.

“How long do the elections continue? What will happen after May 27? You have blocked the entire road for the last one month?,” Ghosh asked Singh.

The North Bengal Development Minister said the district police asked to “dismantle the temporary camp office intentionally” after accusing party workers of setting up it within 100 metres from the counting centre at Cooch Behar Polytechnic College.

“The SP asked us to dismantle our party camp office that is being set up for the counting. He was doing it intentionally. We have asked him to measure the distance before dismantling it,” Ghosh said.

Citing orders by the Election Commission, Singh said no assembly of more than five persons would be allowed within 100 metres from the counting centres.

“Ruling and opposition parties have been setting up their respective camp offices within the 100 metres of the counting station and hundreds of their supporters are expected to be present in these camp offices. There might be law and order issues. In view of this, they have been asked to relocate their temporary offices,” he said.

A detailed clarification from the District Magistrate regarding all this has been sought, Singh added.

–IANS

