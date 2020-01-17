Bengal minor loses two fingers in accidental blast

Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) A minor boy in West Bengal’s Birbhum district lost two fingers when a gelatine stick he was fiddling with exploded on Thursday, locals and police said.

The victim, a student of class four in Rampurhat, had carried the gelatine stick to the local field to play without realising what it was.

According to the family members, the child’s father works in a stone quarry and had brought the gelatine stick home.

“He didn’t know what it was. He was playing with it when there was a loud blast. Two of his fingers on the left hand were blown up,” said the child’s mother.

The boy is now under treatment at Rampurhat Medical College.

–IANS

ssp/vd