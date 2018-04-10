Bengal opposition jubilant as HC stays Panchayat poll process

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) West Bengal opposition parties on Thursday termed the Calcutta High Court order staying the Panchayat poll process as a “big victory for democracy”, but the ruling Trinamool Congress warned its opponents that people would give them a befitting reply for trying to delay a democratic exercise.

“I understand this is the first Election Commission which had to roll back its decision. This happened because of pressure put by the government. When we put these matters before the high court, it stayed the poll process. This is a big victory for democracy,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Acting on petitions filed by the BJP, as also the CPI-M and the Congress challenging the SEC’s April 10 order withdrawing its April 9 decision to extend the filing of nominations by a day, the high court stayed the ongoing Panchayat election process till further orders.

CPI-M state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra expressed happiness at the court order and said: “We welcome the high court decision. our demands have been met. But I would like to say that there is no cause for complacency.”

State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the court decision had come as a balm to the opposition parties, with the entire election now hanging in balance.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said those who now were jubilant now would have their days of sorrow soon.

“We have confidence in the judiciary. we have no comments to make on the court decision,” Chatterjee said.

The Panchayat polls were slated to be held on May 1, 3 and 5, with the counting scheduled for May 5.

–IANS

