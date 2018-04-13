Bengal Panchayat polls: HC for extended deadline for nominations

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday and asked the West Bengal State Election Commission to extend the deadline for filing of nominations for the Panchayat polls.

The court also quashed the state poll panel’s April 10 order that withdrew its earlier notification to extend the nomination filing date under the previous schedule for the polls by a day.

A single bench of the High Court asked the state poll panel to announce a fresh election schedule based on the fresh election process that would kickstart with the extension given for submission of nominations.

As the rules provide for 21 days’ time between the last date of nomination and the first day of polling, the original polling days of May 1, 3 and 5 are likely to change.

Justice Subrata Talukdar also lifted the stay on the election process.

–IANS

