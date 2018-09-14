Bengal plans to offer support price to tech companies

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) The West Bengal government is planning to provide “support price” to technology companies for setting up their facilities at the upcoming Silicon Valley Hub, an official said on Tuesday.

“The state is planning to provide the support price to attract technology companies so that they can set up their units at an affordable cost in the proposed hub which will be built on 200 acres of land in New Town. A decision regarding this will be announced very soon,” said Debashis Sen, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information and Technology and Electronics.

The state government is partnering with many academic institutions including the Indian Statistical Institute, Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur, University of Calcutta, for emerging fields like quantum computing, block chain, robotics, cyber security, innovation and artificial intelligence,” he said, at the ICT East organised by the CII.

The government has been providing a platform to the technology companies including start-ups to set up their units in the state, Sen added.

Last month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation for the setting up of the hub.

–IANS

