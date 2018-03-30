Bengal Police sufficient to conduct free and fair panchayat: ADG

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) Additional Director General of West Bengal Police (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma on Wednesday said the state police force was sufficient to conduct the Panchayat polls peacefully in the state.

“We do not need central forces for panchayat elections. The state police is sufficient to ensure elections are free and fair, and conducted peacefully,” Sharma said at the state secretariat Nabanna here.

The state opposition parties have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing pre-poll violence on their party workers since the State Election Commission issued notice for submitting nominations on Monday and demanded central forces to be brought in to conduct a free and fair election.

Admitting there has been reports of sporadic violence in the state in last two-three days, the Sharma said 818 people were arrested for fomenting trouble and revealed that the SPs have been instructed to keep an eye on miscreants coming from neighbouring states on the eve of elections.

“We have initial reports that outsiders from neighbouring states have entered Bengal to create problems. These outsiders are entering from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam. We have asked the SPs to take action against these people,” Sharma said.

He said the situation is not out of hand that people would not be able to file nominations and claimed police have made important seizures during the raids conducted in the last two days.

The ADG said officers have been asked to take requisite action and extra police force has been sent to tackle the recent violence in north Dinajpur district’s Raiganj.

The three phased Panchayat polls would be held in the state on the first week of May, while the filing of nominations began on April 2 and will continue till April 9.

–IANS

mgr/him/vd