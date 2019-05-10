Bengal polls ‘peaceful’, says EC; FIRs against two BJP candidates

Kollkata, May 12 (IANS) Amid “sporadic violence” that left 26 people injured, firing by central forces at five places, and lodging of FIRs against two BJP candidates, West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Sunday said the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state passed off “peacefully”.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP’s Ghatal constituency candidate, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh and her security personnel for allegedly firing four rounds in Dugachia causing an injury to a person while another FIR was lodged against the BJP state President and Midnapore candidate Dilip Ghosh for creating disturbances, causing law and order issues, Additional Director General, Law and Order, S.N. Gupta said.

“Barring some sporadic violence in Ghatal constituency, overall voting has been very peaceful in this sixth phase Lok Sabha elections,” Aftab told reporters.

Gupta said central forces had to fire at five places, including at Dugachia, in order to control the situation.

“An FIR was lodged against Ghatal constituency candidate and her security personnel for allegedly firing four rounds of bullets at Dugachia at Keshpur. Bakhtiar Khan, who was injured in the firing, lodged the complaint. Another FIR was lodged against Midnapore candidate Dilip Ghosh after the public at Rampuria area lodged a complaint against him for creating disturbances,” he told reporters.

A suo motu FIR was lodged against some miscreants who created violence and disturbances in two booths at Gudgoria Primary School in Keshpur under Ghatal constituency, Gupta said.

Incidentally, Bharati Ghosh was stopped from entering these two polling booths by a group of women, said to be Trinamool workers, who accused her of influencing voters.

Overall 26 people were injured in the phase of polls and three of them have bullet injuries, Gupta said, adding that 16 vehicles have been damaged.

“Some 16 persons have been arrested so far,” he said.

Apart from the Dugachia incident, central forces opened fire in a clash at Bhagabanpore-Sabang area. Two persons were injured and they were admitted to the NRS Medical College in Kolkata.

“In late afternoon, central forces had to fire during violent incidents at East Kidnapper’s Mayna, Jhargram’s Gopiballavpur and Kalabagan in Bishnupur in order to control the situation,” he said.

Aftab said a person identified as Sudhakar Maity in Kanthi died on Saturday night “due to an accident”.

